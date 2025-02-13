Yuma agriculture contributes $4.4 billion to Arizona economy, study says

A recent economic impact study highlights the significant role of Yuma County in Arizona's economy. In 2022, Yuma's agriculture and agribusiness sectors contributed $4.4 billion to Arizona's economy and $3.9 billion to Yuma County alone.

The study also revealed that produce grown in Yuma generated an impressive $3.2 billion in retail value, positioning the county as the third-largest in the U.S. for sales of vegetables, melons, potatoes, and sweet potatoes.

Additionally, the research showed that for every $1,000 in vegetable sales, less than one acre-foot of water – sufficient to cover an acre of land to a depth of one foot – was used.

The report positions Yuma as one of the nation’s leading agricultural producers, with vegetable farming being 58 times more concentrated in the county than the national average, outpacing even specialized industries like Detroit's vehicle manufacturing.

Researchers found that of the $3.9 billion in economic activity generated in Yuma County, agricultural operations contributed $2.8 billion directly. This includes $1.3 billion from crop production, $167 million from livestock industries, $1.3 billion from agricultural support services and suppliers, and $4 million from university-affiliated agricultural research and Cooperative Extension activities.