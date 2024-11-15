© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: Onvida Health CEO, new marine barracks, hi-tech AG, and The Intern Show

By Lou Gum
Published November 15, 2024 at 10:00 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

01:40-23:30 - Host Lou Gum speaks with Dr.. Robert Trenschel, President and CEO of Onvida Health.

24:10-35:45 - The Intern Show from the KAWC Student Newsroom with a look at higher ed news and a conversation with a young activist organizing a march for women.

36:10-43:27 - Chris McDaniel visit MCAS-Yuma to attend a demolition ceremony as the base makes way for new barracks.

39:20-55:00 - Victor Calderon visits the AG-Tech Conference in Yuma. The event showcased some of the innovative technologies used by local growers.

Information about the LOCAL NEWS, LOCAL IMPACT: POST ELECTION DEBREIF

KAWC's Lou Gum joins local news representatives in a discussion moderated by NPR's Scott Horsley. You can join for free, click the link above for registration information.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.

Tags
Arizona Edition Onvida HealthMCAS-YumaYuma Center of Excellence for Desert AgricultureArizona Western College
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Latest Episodes