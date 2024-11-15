Arizona Edition: Onvida Health CEO, new marine barracks, hi-tech AG, and The Intern Show

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

01:40-23:30 - Host Lou Gum speaks with Dr.. Robert Trenschel, President and CEO of Onvida Health.

24:10-35:45 - The Intern Show from the KAWC Student Newsroom with a look at higher ed news and a conversation with a young activist organizing a march for women.

36:10-43:27 - Chris McDaniel visit MCAS-Yuma to attend a demolition ceremony as the base makes way for new barracks.

39:20-55:00 - Victor Calderon visits the AG-Tech Conference in Yuma. The event showcased some of the innovative technologies used by local growers.

