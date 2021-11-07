-
Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma broke its own world record for the longest wall of fire at the Yuma Airshow in March and this week, Guinness World Records…
-
President Donald Trump visited Yuma this Tuesday ahead of a big event in Phoenix.KAWC's Stephanie Sanchez reports people gathered in 108 degree heat to…
-
Arizona Edition - Having a spouse in the U.S. military means being prepared to move quite a bit as assignments and deployments change for military…
-
Arizona Edition - Yuma is a military community, housing both the Marine Corps Air Station and the Yuma Proving Ground. At Arizona Western College, an art…
-
Recently on Arizona Edition, we heard about an idea for the Marine base to take over the Yuma County Fairgrounds due to the dangers of its proximity to…
-
On the November 6th Arizona Edition, Arizona District 4 Congressman Paul Gosar sits down with KAWC's Lou Gum to talk about Obamacare, taxes and issues…
-
Yuma International Airport is unique both for its economic benefit to the City of Yuma and its relationship with the military. We hear from economic…
-
Secretary Arne Duncan visited the Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma and spoke about sequestration cuts as well as making it easier for military children to…
-
KAWC's Michelle Faust speaks with Secretary of Education Arne Duncan on his way to visit MCAS-Yuma as part of his Back-to-School bus tour...(originally…
-
Secretary of Education, Arne Duncan, is visiting Yuma to speak with military families at the Marine Corp Air Station-Yuma. Yuma is his last stop in…