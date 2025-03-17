2025 Yuma Airshow was a blast

Marine Corps Air Station Yuma hosted its 59th annual air show Saturday. With more than 15,000 people in attendance, the show included a variety of civilian, military and acrobatic flight demonstrations with an assortment of aircraft.

The airshow opens MCAS Yuma to the general public and allows civilians the chance to get an up-close look at our armed forces in action.

Highlighting the local food and hospitality, the runway was lined with food trucks from across Yuma along with static displays of both retired and active military aircraft.

This year’s show also offered a unique experience to ride as a passenger in Lamborghinis and Ferraris up the airstrip, exceeding speeds of 150 mph.

Yuma’s airshow could be heard all across Yuma County, but Capt. Owen VanWyck, COMMSTRAT director for MCAS Yuma, encourages everyone to come see the show first-hand in future years.

---

Stay tuned to KAWC for more from the 2025 Yuma Airshow.

