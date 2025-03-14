2025 Yuma Airshow will go on as scheduled Saturday after Senate passes spending bill

(The above interview originally aired on KAWC on March 7, 2025.)

If you were hoping for the 2025 Yuma Airshow to be held this Saturday, you can breath a sigh of relief.

Plans have been made for this year's show for months but it could have been cancelled if the federal government went into a shutdown this Friday evening.

However, the U.S. Senate did approve a short-term spending bill on Friday to keep the government open through the end of September.

Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, which hosts the annual airshow, depends on federal funding.

Capt. Owen VanWyck, COMMSTRAT director for MCAS Yuma, and Joseph Gonzales from Marine Corps Community Services recently visited the KAWC studios to preview the 2025 Yuma Airshow.

