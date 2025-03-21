School meals, tariffs, groundwater, and the sounds of the Yuma Airshow

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

2:02-15:10 - Lou Gum speaks with Elena Hildreth, Executive Director of Student Nutrition at the Yuma Union High School about how recent federal changes to shcool meal programs could impact local students.

15:15-21:27 - Local All Things Considered host Nic Foley attended the Yuma Air Show and produced this audio postcard.

22:15-33:15 - The Intern Show - third-spaces and the need for donated blood.

33:45-43:15 - Victor Calderon reports on an Arizona Townhall event focused on the busy San Luis Ports of Entry and how tariffs impact work on the ground.

43:20-54:10 - Victor Calderon speaks with Tom Buschatzke, director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources about a lawsuit over central Arizona water and what impact it could have on Yuma County.

