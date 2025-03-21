© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition

School meals, tariffs, groundwater, and the sounds of the Yuma Airshow

By Lou Gum,
Victor Calderón
Published March 21, 2025 at 10:00 AM MST
00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

2:02-15:10 - Lou Gum speaks with Elena Hildreth, Executive Director of Student Nutrition at the Yuma Union High School about how recent federal changes to shcool meal programs could impact local students.

15:15-21:27 - Local All Things Considered host Nic Foley attended the Yuma Air Show and produced this audio postcard.

22:15-33:15 - The Intern Show - third-spaces and the need for donated blood.

33:45-43:15 - Victor Calderon reports on an Arizona Townhall event focused on the busy San Luis Ports of Entry and how tariffs impact work on the ground.

43:20-54:10 - Victor Calderon speaks with Tom Buschatzke, director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources about a lawsuit over central Arizona water and what impact it could have on Yuma County.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.

Arizona Edition Arizona Department of Water ResourcesMCAS-YumaGoldwater InstituteYUHSD
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Latest Episodes