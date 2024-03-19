© 2024 KAWC
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: An inside look at training in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program

By Chris McDaniel
Published March 19, 2024 at 3:18 PM MST
U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kiana Hickey, ground support equipment technician, Marine Test and Evaluation Squadron 1 (VMX-1) and Lance Cpl. Elizabeth Gallagher, combat photographer, communication strategy and operations, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, participate in a grappling session during the annual Super Squadron competition at the installation, Jan. 26, 2024. This controlled environment of games and group activities gave Marines and Sailors an opportunity to engage in a friendly competition, to promote unit cohesion and increase morale. Hickey's hometown is Simi Valley, California. Gallagher's hometown (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)
Cpl. Jade Venegas/Marine Corps Air Station Yuma / Digital
Sgt. Maj. Jason Davey, left, sergeant major, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, and Miesha Tate, right, guest of honor and former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion, present the championship belt during the MMA Fight Night at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 2, 2023. This event was coordinated by Marine Corps Community Services in order to promote base cohesion, increase morale and provide entertainment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gideon M. Schippers)
Cpl. Gideon Schippers/Marine Corps Air Station Yuma / Digital
Quinn Williams, left, from South Haven, Michigan, and Lexxi Moncada, left, from Yuma, Arizona, both amateur fighters, participate in the No-Gi Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu matchup during the MMA Fight Night at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 2, 2023. This event was coordinated by Marine Corps Community Services in order to promote base cohesion, increase morale and provide entertainment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gideon M. Schippers)
Cpl. Gideon Schippers/Marine Corps Air Station Yuma / Digital

For the Marines stationed onboard MCAS-Yuma, the adage "train like you fight" is much more than a saying -- it's a way of life.

For this episode, we meet on base with Yuma Marines who are honing the most important -- and lethal -- weapon at their disposal -- their bodies.

And, as steel sharpens steel, so do Marines with Marines -- grappling in the gravel pit during the “Super Squadron” event.

We speak with Staff Sergeant Billy McNair -- who was judging the grappling competition. He is an expert of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, referred to as “MCMAP.”

During Super Squadron, enlisted Marines representing most units stationed at MCAS Yuma, compete in sporting events including grappling, weightlifting, jousting, and pulling a Humvee with a rope.

Points were awarded to the unit that won each category. The units will compete for points in other events throughout the year in hopes of winning the Super Squadron Trophy in advance of the annual Marine Corps Ball on November 10th.

We also meet Lexxi Moncada -- a Yuma area resident who is just beginning her Mixed Martial Arts career. Lexxi's first public fight was witnessed by hundreds of Marines during MMA Fight Night on-board MCAS Yuma.

We close with an interview with legendary UFC fighter, Miesha Tate, who had words of wisdom for the up-and-coming Moncada.

