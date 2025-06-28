Arizona Edition: Pell Grants, HSOY camp, Yuma native on AZ Supreme Ct

On this week's episode of Arizona Edition, hear about an anniversary for Pell Grants and what Yuma County residents have to say about the program and join us at the Humane Society of Yuma's summer camp. You will also hear the latest on Colorado River water negotiations and hear from Arizona Supreme Court Justice Maria Elena Cruz, who grew up in and started her legal career in Yuma.

