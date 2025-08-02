Arizona Edition: Back to School 2025, Somerton budget, Kelvin Gastelum

On the latest episode of Arizona Edition, it's back to school time for some in Yuma County. You'll hear from local students at Reagan Elementary School and Gila Ridge High School in Yuma.

Also, you'll hear from Louie Galaviz, the city manager for Somerton on what's in next year's budget.

And Kelvin Gastelum, who wrestled at Cibola High School in Yuma and is now in the UFC Hall of Fame is hosting the Yuma Fight League MMA this weekend at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.