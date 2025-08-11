Economic development in South County, Onvida medical residency program

On this week's Arizona Edition, more schools opened in Yuma County last week. KAWC's Sisko Stargazer spoke to students, parents and faculty at Castle Dome Middle School in Yuma and Ed Pastor Elementary School in San Luis.

Also, Onvida Health celebrated the 10th graduating class for their medical residency program. We spoke with program director Kristina Diaz. (Onvida is a sponsor of KAWC.)

And finally, KAWC's Victor Calderón spoke with Jazmin Zamudio and Armando Esparza, the economic development directors in Somerton and San Luis, respectively, about helping locally-owned businesses stay open and recruiting and assisting new small business owners and national chains.