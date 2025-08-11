© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Economic development in South County, Onvida medical residency program

By Victor Calderón,
Sisko Stargazer
Published August 11, 2025 at 11:30 AM MST
On this week's Arizona Edition, more schools opened in Yuma County last week. KAWC's Sisko Stargazer spoke to students, parents and faculty at Castle Dome Middle School in Yuma and Ed Pastor Elementary School in San Luis.

Also, Onvida Health celebrated the 10th graduating class for their medical residency program. We spoke with program director Kristina Diaz. (Onvida is a sponsor of KAWC.)

And finally, KAWC's Victor Calderón spoke with Jazmin Zamudio and Armando Esparza, the economic development directors in Somerton and San Luis, respectively, about helping locally-owned businesses stay open and recruiting and assisting new small business owners and national chains.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
