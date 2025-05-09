Why Daniel Hernandez says he's the best candidate for Congress in AZ-07

Daniel Hernandez is a former Arizona state representative who is running for the seat in Congress last held by the late Congressman Raul Grijalva.

Hernandez is one of 11 candidates and one of five Democrats running in Congressional District 7. The district covers southern Arizona, from Tucson west to the cities of Somerton and San Luis in south Yuma County.

Hernandez was in Yuma last weekend and stopped by the KAWC studios.