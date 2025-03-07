© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

AWC on DEI and Immigration raids, tariff impacts, teaching history, Yuma Air Show

By Lou Gum,
Victor CalderónMack Schwitzing
Published March 7, 2025 at 1:09 PM MST
00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

1:27-21:26 - Lou Gum speak with Arizona Western College President, Dr. Daniel Corr, about how President Donald Trump's executive order on DEI programs impact AWC and how the college prepared students and faculty for the possibility of immigration arrests on AWC campuses.

22:15-32:30 - KAWC Student Reporter Mack Schwitzing speaks to Arizona Western College History Professor Kenneth Dale about the importance of learning history and his approach to teaching in the classroom.

33:15-44:45 - Lou Gum speaks with Garrick Taylor of the non-profit Border Trade Alliance about tariffs and their potential impacts on Arizona's trade relationships with Mexico and Canada and Yuma Agriculture.

45:00-52:05 - Victor Calderon gets a preview of the Yuma Air Show at Marine Corp Air Station-Yuma on March 15th.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.

Tags
Arizona Edition Yuma Air ShowMCAS-YumaArizona Western College President Dr. Daniel Corrborder newsArizona/Mexico Border
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Mack Schwitzing
Mack is a full-time student at Arizona Western College pursuing a degree in Secondary Education and Physics. Growing up in Yuma, his passion for learning has allowed him to foster greater connections within the community and strive for excellence on and off campus. His interest in audio production began in the "Introduction to Podcasting" course offered at AWC. Mack is a member of the inaugural 2024 Summer Student Newsroom, and he is continuing his work for KAWC through the Student Newsroom program.
