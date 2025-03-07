AWC on DEI and Immigration raids, tariff impacts, teaching history, Yuma Air Show

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

1:27-21:26 - Lou Gum speak with Arizona Western College President, Dr. Daniel Corr, about how President Donald Trump's executive order on DEI programs impact AWC and how the college prepared students and faculty for the possibility of immigration arrests on AWC campuses.

22:15-32:30 - KAWC Student Reporter Mack Schwitzing speaks to Arizona Western College History Professor Kenneth Dale about the importance of learning history and his approach to teaching in the classroom.

33:15-44:45 - Lou Gum speaks with Garrick Taylor of the non-profit Border Trade Alliance about tariffs and their potential impacts on Arizona's trade relationships with Mexico and Canada and Yuma Agriculture.

45:00-52:05 - Victor Calderon gets a preview of the Yuma Air Show at Marine Corp Air Station-Yuma on March 15th.

