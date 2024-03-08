© 2024 KAWC
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition Friday: migrant processing, the future of farming, and Black Sheep One

By Lou Gum,
Victor CalderónChris McDaniel
Published March 8, 2024 at 11:09 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Arizona Edition Friday - airdate March 8, 2024, 9:00am

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

01:30-20:00 - Victor Calderon reports from Somerton to learn more about what migrants get in the form of aid after border patrol processing, and who is paying for it.

20:40-28:00 - Host Lou Gum shares reports from the Colorado River Reporting Project and previews the 58th Annual Yuma Air Show at MCAS-Yuma.

28:40-39:40 - Julie Murphree of the Arizona Farm Bureau talks about the Farm Census and what it means for Arizona.

39:40-39:40 - Chris McDaniel sits down with the outgoing and incoming commanders of alegendary marine flight squadron.

Look for extended cuts of some of these stories on the Arizona Edition Podcast in the days ahead.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Chris McDaniel
