Arizona Edition Friday: migrant processing, the future of farming, and Black Sheep One

Arizona Edition Friday - airdate March 8, 2024, 9:00am

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

01:30-20:00 - Victor Calderon reports from Somerton to learn more about what migrants get in the form of aid after border patrol processing, and who is paying for it.

20:40-28:00 - Host Lou Gum shares reports from the Colorado River Reporting Project and previews the 58th Annual Yuma Air Show at MCAS-Yuma.

28:40-39:40 - Julie Murphree of the Arizona Farm Bureau talks about the Farm Census and what it means for Arizona.

39:40-39:40 - Chris McDaniel sits down with the outgoing and incoming commanders of alegendary marine flight squadron.

Look for extended cuts of some of these stories on the Arizona Edition Podcast in the days ahead.