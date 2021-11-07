-
LAS VEGAS- Leaders from the Cocopah and Colorado River Indian Tribes in Yuma and La Paz counties met last week with water leaders from the seven states…
The U.S. Supreme Court denied a request to review the legality of the Indian Child Welfare Act.KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez has more.In the case between S.S.…
Arizona Western College celebrated its new facility in La Paz county Monday afternoon at a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by local leaders and AWC…
A deal between a coalition of tribes and the Lower Colorado Region of the Bureau of Reclamation aims to address concerns over drought and water levels in…