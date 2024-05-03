Arizona Edition Friday: CRIT water agreement, BP preps for summer heat, Siendo Primero hosts

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

02:44-15:00 - Victor Calderon and Chris McDaniel take us to a signing ceremony codifying an agreement that gives the CRIT greater flexibility in managing their water rights. The ceremony included tribals, state and federal officials, including CRIT Chairwoman Amelia Flores, Sen. Mark Kelly and Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland.

15:10-17:55 - Victor Calderon reports on a presentation by local border patrol officials as they prepare for extreme summer heat and the possibility of migrant deaths.

19:04-20:19 - State and Regional News with reports from KJZZ's Fronteras Desk, Arizona News Connection, and Alex Hager, KUNC (Colorado River Reporting Project).

30:46-46:30 - Victor Calderon introduces us to the young hosts of Siendo Primero, a radio show and podcast from KOFA Border Radio that focuses on the experience of first-generation college students.

