Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition Friday: CRIT water agreement, BP preps for summer heat, Siendo Primero hosts

By Lou Gum,
Chris McDanielVictor Calderón
Published May 3, 2024 at 10:00 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

02:44-15:00 - Victor Calderon and Chris McDaniel take us to a signing ceremony codifying an agreement that gives the CRIT greater flexibility in managing their water rights. The ceremony included tribals, state and federal officials, including CRIT Chairwoman Amelia Flores, Sen. Mark Kelly and Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland.

15:10-17:55 - Victor Calderon reports on a presentation by local border patrol officials as they prepare for extreme summer heat and the possibility of migrant deaths.

19:04-20:19 - State and Regional News with reports from KJZZ's Fronteras Desk, Arizona News Connection, and Alex Hager, KUNC (Colorado River Reporting Project).

30:46-46:30 - Victor Calderon introduces us to the young hosts of Siendo Primero, a radio show and podcast from KOFA Border Radio that focuses on the experience of first-generation college students.

Look for extended cuts of some of these stories on the Arizona Edition Podcast.

Arizona Edition Colorado River Indian Tribeswater rightsYuma Border Patrol Siendo Primero
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
Chris McDaniel
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
