Colorado River Indian Tribes get funds to replace backwater infrastructure, Arizona U.S. senators say

The Colorado River Indian Tribes in Parker will receive $1 million to replace backwater infrastructure in the Deer Island area, the two U.S. senators from Arizona announced Monday.

U.S. Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema announced the funding that is part of three aging infrastructure projects totaling $12.445 million.

Senators Kelly and Sinema said the funding will go to replace debilitated water control infrastructure to provide greater control of flow and water levels within the backwater that is located within the Colorado River Indian Tribe Reservation.

Sinema and Kelly said the funds from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will "invest in the modernization of outdated water systems and strengthen the long-term water reliability of Arizona and the entire American West."

In a released statement, Sen. Kelly said “This investment will strengthen our water infrastructure and ensure families across the state have reliable access to clean water.”