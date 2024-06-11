© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Colorado River Indian Tribes get funds to replace backwater infrastructure, Arizona U.S. senators say

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 11, 2024 at 12:10 AM MST
Colorado River Indian Tribes Chairwoman Amelia Flores
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Colorado River Indian Tribes Chairwoman Amelia Flores

The Colorado River Indian Tribes in Parker will receive $1 million to replace backwater infrastructure in the Deer Island area, the two U.S. senators from Arizona announced Monday.

U.S. Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema announced the funding that is part of three aging infrastructure projects totaling $12.445 million.

Senators Kelly and Sinema said the funding will go to replace debilitated water control infrastructure to provide greater control of flow and water levels within the backwater that is located within the Colorado River Indian Tribe Reservation.

Sinema and Kelly said the funds from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will "invest in the modernization of outdated water systems and strengthen the long-term water reliability of Arizona and the entire American West."

In a released statement, Sen. Kelly said “This investment will strengthen our water infrastructure and ensure families across the state have reliable access to clean water.”
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
