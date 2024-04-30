Colorado River Indian Tribes sign historic water rights agreement in Parker

PARKER- The Colorado River Indian Tribes have signed a historic water rights agreement.

CRIT Chairwoman Amelia Flores was joined by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs during a signing ceremony on a beautiful sunny, windy day along the Colorado River this past Friday.

Officials say the CRIT Water Resiliency Act helps protect Arizona's water resources through increased efficiency and also strengthens tribal sovereignty.

Also in attendance was U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, state water officials and tribal council members of the CRIT as well as the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe.

Stay tuned to KAWC for more reporting on the CRIT water agreement signing from Victor Calderón and Chris McDaniel.