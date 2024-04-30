© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Colorado River Indian Tribes sign historic water rights agreement in Parker

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published April 30, 2024 at 10:12 AM MST
Left to right, Colorado River Indian Tribal Council Chairwoman Amelia Flores,
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Left to right, Colorado River Indian Tribal Council Chairwoman Amelia Flores, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a historic water rights agreement on Friday, April 26, 2024 along the Colorado River near the BlueWater Resort and Casino in Parker, Ariz.

PARKER- The Colorado River Indian Tribes have signed a historic water rights agreement.

CRIT Chairwoman Amelia Flores was joined by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs during a signing ceremony on a beautiful sunny, windy day along the Colorado River this past Friday.

Officials say the CRIT Water Resiliency Act helps protect Arizona's water resources through increased efficiency and also strengthens tribal sovereignty.

Also in attendance was U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, state water officials and tribal council members of the CRIT as well as the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more reporting on the CRIT water agreement signing from Victor Calderón and Chris McDaniel.
News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content