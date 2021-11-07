Immigration

-
While the city of Yuma gets a lot of attention for its proximity to the United States-Mexico border, it isn’t the only Yuma County city on the border.…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Declaring an emergency in six counties, Gov. Doug Ducey said Tuesday he is going to put 250 Arizona…
-
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday issued a Declaration of Emergency, announcing he’s deploying the Arizona National Guard to the state’s southern…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Taking a new slap at the Biden administration, Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday he is prepared to send the…
-
The Kino Border Initiative is a Catholic binational organization that provides humanitarian aid and advocates for migrants in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.…
-
The administration of President Joe Biden said it is expelling solo adults and families who attempt to cross the U.S. - Mexico border but providing…
-
Arizona Edition - Our guest this week warns that politicians, and the media, hype up coverage of the U.S.-Mexico border for political gain and for…
-
U.S. Representative Paul Gosar visited the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma on Tuesday. KAWC's Victor Calderón spoke with him about the rise in migrant…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesDOUGLAS -- Surrounded by Republican politicians, Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday insisted that everything that is now…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday gave his blessing to a law that will once again allow state and local…