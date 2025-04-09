AZ Latino outlets unite to inform communities amid immigration crackdown

Latino media outlets in Arizona are coming together to ensure the Hispanic and Latino communities are informed and educated about their rights amid the current immigration climate.

Laura Madrid, CEO of the radio stations "La Onda" 1190 AM and 99.5 FM, said this sort of initiative is not new to Arizona. She recalled a similar campaign after Arizona enacted its controversial 2010 immigration law Senate Bill 1070, which critics said led to racial profiling.

Now as an immigration crackdown is underway, Madrid stressed information is power. The campaign consists of Spanish and English digital and radio public service announcements, social media posts and a website.

"Everybody brings in a different role and I think it is important that we open the dialogue to everyone," Madrid explained. "Social media, as you know, is very important in our society and everyday lives, especially rural areas. I wish we could do more in the rural areas of Arizona because those are always forgotten."

Madrid encouraged all Arizonans to know their rights, make a plan, find someone that can offer sound legal advice and to stay informed. The ACLU of Arizona has put together materials on what to know if you are stopped by authorities.

Last week, more than 200 people in Arizona were charged with illegal immigration activity, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona.

Raquel Teran, director of the group Proyecto Progreso, said Spanish media outlets have a committed history of covering the real-life impacts of what she called anti-immigrant and anti-Latino policies. Last November, Arizona voters approved Republican-backed Proposition 314, which would give the state authority to enforce federal immigration policy. The measure is facing legal challenges as opponents argued the law violates the state constitution since it includes no funding mechanism to pay for enforcement.

Teran added it is precisely why communities need to be in the know.

"It is a voice of confidence," Teran stressed. "By the community seeing a coalition of media outlets, it hopefully produces greater confidence and I hope it doesn't alarm folks but rather, prepares them."

Teran added independent of a person's immigration status, everyone has constitutional rights. She and other coalition members want to ensure people are aware of what they are and how to use them.