Photo Gallery: CD7 Candidates Foxx, Grijalva and Malvido Attend San Luis Education Town Hall

KAWC | By Sisko Stargazer
Published June 15, 2025 at 1:26 PM MST
Abril Garibay shared how CTE (Career and Technical Education) at her high school helped her discover a career interest in engineering. She then asked panelists how available programming and opportunities helped them figure out what they wanted to study.
Alberto Plantillas (left) and Briseida Morales Gonzalez (right) were two of the main panelists at the town hall.
Congressional District 7 candidate Adelita Grijalva responded to concerns about housing as one of many areas of life that affect residents' pursuit of education.
First Things First Community Engagement Coordinator Zahid Plantillas
First Things First Community Engagement Coordinator Zahid Plantillas (right) was a panelist at the town hall. Fellow panelist Armando Olmos (left) from Save Our Schools Arizona was a main organizer for the event.
Congressional District 7 candidate Deja Foxx shared her story growing up as a kid on SNAP, Medicaid, Free or Reduced Price Lunch (FRPL) and, later in college, Pell Grant benefits.
Arizona Western College student Sthefany Valenzuela asked about the implications of taking away the Pell Grant from San Luis students.
Congressional Distrit 7 candidate Jose Malvido shared his story as a student who started out with a 1.13 GPA but later went on to study at Yale and is now working towards a doctorate from the University of Arizona.
Speakers from the Arizona Students Association, Save Our Schools Arizona and First Things First included Zahid Plantillas (first from left), Alberto Plantillas (second from left), Liban Arce (third from left) and Armando Olmos (fourth from right). Also pictured: members and volunteers.
Speakers from the Arizona Students Association, Save Our Schools Arizona and First Things First included Zahid Plantillas (first from left), Alberto Plantillas (second from left), Liban Arce (third from left) and Armando Olmos (fourth from right). Also pictured: members and volunteers from ASA and SOSAZ.
SAN LUIS — The Arizona Students Association (ASA), Save Our Schools Arizona (SOSAZ) Network and Instituto sponsored an education town hall at the Comité de Bien Estar in San Luis, Ariz. Wednesday night.

All Congressional District 7 candidates were invited to the event, and three answered the call: Adelita Grijalva, Deja Foxx and Jose Malvido. Each candidate took a moment to address questions and concerns raised by locals, but more than anything else, the town hall was a listening opportunity for the candidates to hear the stories of those who are pursuing or have pursued an education in San Luis.

The main panelists for the event included:

  • Zahid Plantillas, a community engagement coordinator for First Things First.
  • Armando Olmos, an organizer for SOSAZ, a recent graduate from San Luis High School and current student at Arizona Western College.
  • Briseida Morales Gonzalez, a recent graduate from AWC transferring to Northern Arizona University-Yuma for a bachelor's in business administration with an emphasis in management.
  • Alberto Plantillas, central regional director for ASA and SLHS alum currently pursuing a master's in public policy at Arizona State University.

Residents raised a variety of questions to the panelists and attending CD7 candidates:

  • "... from everything that you experienced: from education to outside programs or anything of that sort, how is it that you found out what you wanted to be, what you wanted to educate yourself in, and what you wanted to major in?"

  • "What resources were available that helped you through school? What more would you have liked to have that would have been a big benefit?"

  • (In reference to potential cuts for Pell Grants) "What are the implications of taking away the Pell Grants in San Luis?"

  • "What's been your experience around the border from San Luis Río Colorado (Mexico) and San Luis, Arizona?"

  • (In conversation about affordable housing) "I would like [CD 7 candidates] to address how they're planning to help rural counties so the families [won't] have to move to Mexico and cross every single day."

  • "What's going to happen right now with so many deportations? What's going to happen with those kids? The line is getting longer. The [U.S.-Mexico border port of entry] sometimes has two lines, but they're open lines. The government doesn't want to let in more people. What's going to happen? That's the question, what's going to happen?"

Stay tuned at KAWC.org for a more comprehensive article on the town hall later this week.
Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
