The head of the Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector said it remains third among sectors on the U.S.-Mexico border in migrant apprehensions. Chief Patrol Agent…
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have opened a soft-sided facility in Yuma. Officials say the facility’s primary purpose is to safely process…
Arizona Governor Ducey Tours Border in Yuma Day After Announcing State of Emergency, Guard ActivatedArizona Gov. Doug Ducey toured the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma Wednesday, a day after announcing a state of emergency and his activating the Arizona…
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday issued a Declaration of Emergency, announcing he’s deploying the Arizona National Guard to the state’s southern…
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls has issued a statement regarding the start of migrant releases in the Yuma and San Luis communities. Mayor Nicholls said his…
Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials said Friday they have seen a steady and consistent decrease in the number of migrant apprehensions in the later months…
The chief of the U.S. Border Patrol for the Yuma Sector said he does not anticipate a spike in migrant apprehensions in the coming months. Yuma Sector…
Negative attacks by some media outlets and some members of the public on Border Patrol agents are "disappointing and disheartening" as the agents he…
Although what some local officials have called a "migrant crisis" here in Yuma has subsided in recent weeks, the release of asylum-seeking migrants…
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents took reporters on a tour of a new temporary facility in Yuma that they say will help them care for the hundreds…