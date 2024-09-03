Regional Center for Border Health gets $7.5 million grant for migrant services, opens Parker veterans center

The Regional Center for Border Health will receive a $7.5 million grant for migrant services. RCBH also recently opened a veterans center in Parker.

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego last week announced $47.3 million in fundraising from the Shelter and Services Program to Arizona to support border communities. This amount includes $7,545,622 to RCBH, which has been assisting migrants released by Border Patrol at their Somerton headquarters for a couple of years and busing them to flights the migrants pay for in Phoenix.

KAWC has visited the migrant services area at RCBH where they are screened for COVID, if they test positive or have another condition, they are treated by staff and then make travel arrangements and receive a simple meal and water.

Meanwhile, RCBH officials announced they opened a Together With Veterans rural veteran suicide prevention program Parker resource center last month.

RCBH Amanda Aguirre, president and CEO of the Regional Center for Border Health, far left, speaks to officials from La Paz County and the Colorado River Indian Tribes at an open house for the Together With Veterans Resource Center located next to the Parker Walk-In Clinic.

Officials said the main mission of the center is to provide support and services to prevent veteran suicide.

Together with Veterans is an extension of the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Officials from La Paz County and the Colorado River Indian Tribes attended the center's open house.

The veterans center is located at 601 E. Riverside Drive next to the Parker Walk In Clinic.