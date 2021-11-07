-
Yuma veterans of all ages now have access to the COVID-19 vaccine thanks to the Southern Arizona VA healthcare system. The Southern Arizona VA joins…
Arizona veterans leaders and area elected officials gathered on a warm midday Saturday to officially break ground on a new veterans home in Yuma.The…
The Cocopah Indian Tribe hosted a ceremony honoring Vietnam veterans this weekend.KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez reports.The event hosted by the Cocopah Indian…
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is revising its regulations to make it easier for rural communities to compete for veteran home construction…
Yuma- Law enforcement agencies across the state are having trouble hiring and keeping new police officers.21-year old Arlene Martinez, a cadet at the…
Yuma-The unemployment rate among veterans is high compared to the general public.Despite the training and job skills acquired in the military, some former…
Arizona Edition - Yuma is a military community, housing both the Marine Corps Air Station and the Yuma Proving Ground. At Arizona Western College, an art…