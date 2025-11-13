New 30,000-Square-Foot Veterans Clinic Coming to Yuma in 2027

Construction will begin in December on a 30,000-square-foot medical facility dedicated to serving veterans in Yuma, officials with Onvida Health and the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System announced Thursday.

The new clinic will be located at the Onvida Health Foothills Campus, 11351 S. Frontage Road, and is expected to be completed in summer 2027. The project is designed to expand healthcare access for veterans throughout the region and bring services closer to home.

When finished, the facility will offer primary care, women’s health, physical and occupational therapy, audiology, optometry, and laboratory and imaging services.

“This partnership is about honoring service with action,” said Dr. Trenschel, president and CEO of Onvida Health.

“We’re ensuring every veteran in Yuma has access to compassionate, high-quality care in a space built with their needs in mind.”

Officials said the clinic represents an investment in Yuma’s healthcare infrastructure and is part of a broader effort to enhance access to care for veterans across southern Arizona.

Onvida Health is a supporter of KAWC.