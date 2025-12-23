Arizona Gov. Hobbs visits Yuma veterans home, Somerton Tamale Festival

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs made a last minute visit before the holidays to Yuma County this past weekend where she met with local veterans and attended an annual tradition.

Gov. Hobbs started this past Saturday at the Arizona State Veterans Home in Yuma where she met with veterans and ASVH-Yuma staff.

"It is great to see our veterans cared for in facilities as nice as the one here in Yuma," Hobbs told KAWC. "I want to make sure we're doing everything we can to take care of them."

The governor then made her way south to the annual Somerton Tamale Festival. There she spoke with festival attendees and elected officials and sampled some of the delicacies for sale.

Victor Calderón/KAWC Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs at the Somerton Tamale Festival on Dec. 20, 2025. Behind Gov. Hobbs, left to right, emcee Pepe Moreno and Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya.

"These kinds of celebrations are important to bring communities together; they highlight what is so great about communities like Somerton," Gov. Hobbs said. "They bring together culture, tradition, food, family and celebrating what's best about the community. I love that I get a chance to celebrate that around the state."

The governor's visit came two days after Yuma Democrats said her Republican challengers in next fall's election support Trump tariffs that are raising prices, especially during the holiday season. Hobbs said there is uncertainty created by "the President's trade war" and called tariffs "a tax on Americans."

She said that leads to higher costs at the grocery store and elsewhere.

"I talk to farmers, I talk to small business owners whose costs are going up... as governor, I'm going to do everything I can to lower costs for Arizonans," Gov. Hobbs said.

She added that she is working to lower prescription drug costs and housing costs and "there's more to do."

Gov. Hobbs has a holiday message for Arizonans: "Happy Holidays! I hope everyone gets a chance to enjoy the people they love and just have some time to spend with them."

Hobbs was one of three big name guests at the Somerton Tamale Festival. U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego and Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva were also there and served as judges for the tamale vendors' wares.

