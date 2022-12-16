Come get your tamales at the Somerton Tamale Festival!

That magical time of the year is here.

The 15th annual Somerton Tamale Festival is back this Saturday on Somerton’s Main Street. Can you smell what the tamale vendors are cooking?

“So you have from the traditional beef with the potato, olive and jalapenos to vegetarian tamales, spinach tamales," said Gladys Anaya, a festival organizer "There’s one that has chocolate with crème. There’s corn tamales and chili with cheese.”

Besides the various delicious flavors of tamales, there will be live music including Yuma’s Gwynn Sisters and the Sonoran band Laberinto.

The festival is a fundraiser for scholarships for Yuma County students attending Arizona State University.