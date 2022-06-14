© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Somerton signs sister city agreement with Puerto Peñasco

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 14, 2022 at 11:23 AM MST
Somerton Mayor Jerry Anaya, third from left, and other city leaders met with Puerto Peñasco Mayor Jorge Pivac Carrillo, second from left, to sign a sister city agreement on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Puerto Peñasco. Also attending were, left to right from Anaya, City Manager Gerardo Cabrera, Economic Development Director Marlene Lara and City Attorney Jorge Lozano.

Somerton signed a sister city agreement last week. And it’s somewhere familiar to Yuma County and Arizona residents.

Somerton Mayor Jerry Anaya and other city leaders signed the agreement with Puerto Peñasco. It’s also known as Rocky Point.

Mayor Anaya and Jorge Pivac Carrillo, the Mayor of Puerto Peñasco, signed the agreement during the Festival Regional de Pesca y Acuacultura (Regional Festival of Fishing and Aquaculture) Sonora 2022.

This is a ratification of an agreement first signed in 2017.

Somerton Economic Development Director Marlene Lara represented the city and the 4FrontED Binational Megaregion in a panel at the festival organized by CEDO Intercultural.

Victor Calderón
