Somerton signs sister city agreement with Puerto Peñasco

Somerton signed a sister city agreement last week. And it’s somewhere familiar to Yuma County and Arizona residents.

Somerton Mayor Jerry Anaya and other city leaders signed the agreement with Puerto Peñasco. It’s also known as Rocky Point.

Mayor Anaya and Jorge Pivac Carrillo, the Mayor of Puerto Peñasco, signed the agreement during the Festival Regional de Pesca y Acuacultura (Regional Festival of Fishing and Aquaculture) Sonora 2022.

This is a ratification of an agreement first signed in 2017.

Somerton Economic Development Director Marlene Lara represented the city and the 4FrontED Binational Megaregion in a panel at the festival organized by CEDO Intercultural.