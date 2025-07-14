© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kelly says VA workforce cuts are bad for veterans

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published July 14, 2025 at 10:12 AM MST
Sen. Kelly participates in a briefing with Naval Task Force 59 in Bahrain in January 2023.
Sen. Mark Kelly's Office
Sen. Kelly participates in a briefing with Naval Task Force 59 in Bahrain

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly says he will continue to push the Department of Veteran's Affairs to reverse course on staff reductions ar the agency.

President Donald Trump's administration announced July 7th that the VA will reduce staff by nearly 30,000 by the end of fiscal year 2025.

The agency says it is taking steps to ensure the cuts do not impact veteran care or benefits, claiming more than 350,000 positions in the agency are exempt from a federal hiring freeze.

VA says there were about 484,000 VA employees at the beginning of the year. By June that number was down more than 17,000. The agency says it expects another 12,000 to be gone by the end of September through attrition, voluntary early retirement and deferred resignations.

But Arizona's Sr. Senator, Mark Kelly, says the cuts are indiscriminate and threaten to delay care and burden providers.

In a statement Monday, Kelly said:

“These cuts will mean longer wait times for veterans in crisis, fewer health care providers, and delays for veterans accessing the benefits they’ve earned. And without a clear plan to protect the quality of care, the risks to veterans only grow. I’ve been pushing back against these cuts from the start, and I’ll keep fighting for Arizona veterans until the VA reverses course.”

Kelly says cuts will lead to longer wait times as clinics will lose providers and administrative staff. He says there will be fewer crisis responders and mental health resources, delays in processing disability and benefits claims, and a loss of resources for veterans facing housing or business help.

Kelly worries the changes accelerate a push to privatize veteran care, thus "weakening the VA from within."

Tags
News VeteransSouthern Arizona VAU.S. Sen. Mark KellyBudget CutsDepartment of Government Efficiency ( DOGE )
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content