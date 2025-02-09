Kelly Backs Bill to Expand GI Bill Benefits for Purple Heart Veterans

Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) has joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers in introducing the Purple Heart Veterans Education Act, a bill aimed at closing a loophole that prevents some Purple Heart recipients from transferring their GI Bill benefits to their dependents.

The legislation, co-sponsored by Senators Patty Murray (D-WA) and Thom Tillis (R-NC), would extend GI Bill transferability rights to veterans who received their Purple Heart after being discharged from the military. Companion legislation has been introduced in the House by Representatives Mike Levin (D-CA-47) and Greg Murphy (R-NC-3).

Addressing an Unintended Loophole

In 2017, Congress passed the Forever GI Bill, which allowed service members to transfer their education benefits to their dependents after serving for at least six years and committing to four more. A year later, the Department of Defense expanded these benefits to include Purple Heart recipients still on active duty, regardless of their years of service.

However, veterans who received their Purple Heart after discharge were excluded from the benefit transfer program. The Purple Heart Veterans Education Act seeks to ensure that all Purple Heart recipients—regardless of when they received the honor—can pass on their benefits.

"As a former Navy pilot, I know the risks our servicemembers take every day, and Purple Heart recipients deserve their full benefits after their enormous sacrifices in defense of our country,” said Senator Kelly. “Closing this unfair loophole to make sure Purple Heart veterans can transfer their GI Bill benefits to their dependents is long overdue.”

Senator Murray, whose father was a Purple Heart veteran, emphasized the importance of the bill.

"Purple Heart veterans have made tremendous sacrifices to defend our freedoms, and we as a nation should do everything we can to support them and their families when they return," Murray said. “When one of my constituents brought this loophole to my attention—a disparity that meant he couldn’t transfer his GI Bill benefits to his daughter simply because he received his award after discharge—it was just common sense that we should fix it.”

Key Provisions of the Bill

If passed, the Purple Heart Veterans Education Act would:

Allow veterans awarded the Purple Heart after September 11, 2001, to transfer their GI Bill benefits to their dependents.

Permit veterans to divide their 36 months of benefits among multiple dependents.

Protect benefits from being considered marital property in divorce settlements.

Ensure that dependents can continue using unused benefits in the event of the veteran’s death.

Bipartisan Support and Veteran Endorsements

The bill has garnered support from lawmakers across the aisle, including Senators Rick Scott (R-FL), Angus King (I-VT), John Boozman (R-AR), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Steve Daines (R-MT), Ron Wyden (D-OR), John Cornyn (R-TX), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), and Michael Bennet (D-CO).

Veterans' organizations have also voiced strong support, including Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA), and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

"This bill empowers those who served and made great sacrifices to take full advantage of the educational benefits promised to them for their loved ones," said IAVA CEO and Iraq War veteran Allison Jaslow.

The legislation is now set to be debated in Congress, where it is expected to draw strong support from both veterans and lawmakers seeking to address gaps in military benefits.