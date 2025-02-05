Senator Kelly Raises National Security Concerns Over DOGE Access

Senators Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Mark Warner (D-VA), alongside members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, have expressed concerns regarding potential risks to national security due to the unvetted access of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staff and representatives to classified and sensitive government materials.

In a letter sent to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, the Senators called for transparency from the administration, demanding information on how DOGE staff are vetted, which government systems are being accessed, and what measures are being taken to prevent misuse or unauthorized disclosure of sensitive information.

The Senators cited reports that DOGE inspectors have already gained access to classified materials at various government agencies, including the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Treasury Department’s sensitive payment systems, and federal personnel data from the Office of Personnel Management. They also raised concerns that DOGE’s access is expanding to other agencies, such as the Department of Labor.

“Despite the growing scope of access, there has been no clear information provided to Congress or the public regarding who has been hired under DOGE, under what authority they are operating, or how they are being vetted,” the Senators wrote. They emphasized that government employees and contractors typically undergo rigorous background investigations and must demonstrate a "need to know" before being granted access to classified information.

The letter also warned about the potential security risks posed by unauthorized access to classified systems, including the exposure of intelligence operations and the safety of Intelligence Community personnel. The Senators expressed concern that such breaches could erode trust with international allies, jeopardizing global intelligence-sharing efforts.

In addition, the Senators highlighted the privacy risks associated with DOGE’s access to unclassified government systems, particularly those containing personal information of American taxpayers.

The Treasury Department’s payment systems, which manage trillions of dollars in disbursements, contain sensitive data such as Social Security numbers, home addresses, and banking details. Allowing DOGE access to these systems, the Senators argued, could put Americans’ personal and financial information at significant risk.

The letter further addressed cybersecurity concerns, noting that DOGE may not be adhering to strict federal network security protocols. This includes reportedly connecting personal devices to government systems, a practice the Senators described as a potential vulnerability to cyberattacks and ransomware.

In addition to Senators Kelly and Warner, the letter was signed by Senators Ron Wyden (D-OR), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Angus King (I-ME), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Jon Ossoff (D-GA).