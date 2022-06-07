© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

On Topic: Title 42 in Yuma - A KAWC News Special Report

KAWC | By Lisa Sturgis,
Lou Gum
Published June 7, 2022 at 11:04 AM MST
border_fence_3.jpg
Stephanie Sanchez - KAWC
/

On Topic: Title 42 in Yuma

In March of 2020, the Trump administration used a public health policy known as Title 42 to slow the flow of undocumented immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Two years later, President Joe Biden’s plan to roll back the policy caused an uproar.

People, and politicians, feared the end of Title 42 would be the beginning of a tidal wave of immigrants.

But will it?

For this KAWC News Special Report, we reached out a variety of local voices for their perspectives on the problem

We hear from a mayor, a sheriff, a health care provider, a community activist and a reporter about what they see on the border every day, and for their take on current border policy and what it will take to improve conditions at the border.

Doug Nicholls - Mayor of Yuma Arizona
Mayor's Emergency Proclamation on Humanitarian and Border Crisis
Leon Wilmot - Yuma County Sheriff
Amanda Aguirre - President and CEO of Regional Center for Border Health
Jesus Lugo - Community Activist and Democratic candidate for the Arizona House
Adam Klepp - local KECY TV reporter and recent transplant to the border region

Tags

News Border CitiesYuma Border Patrol SectorBorder Securitymigrants
Lisa Sturgis
See stories by Lisa Sturgis
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content