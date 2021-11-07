Border Cities

-
Arizona Governor Ducey Tours Border in Yuma Day After Announcing State of Emergency, Guard ActivatedArizona Gov. Doug Ducey toured the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma Wednesday, a day after announcing a state of emergency and his activating the Arizona…
-
The Kino Border Initiative is a Catholic binational organization that provides humanitarian aid and advocates for migrants in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.…
-
Border Patrol agents in the Yuma area say they're struggling to care for large groups of migrant families who turn themselves in after crossing at remote…
-
UPDATE: Governor to Visit Site of Drug Tunnel in San Luis FridayGovernor Doug Ducey's office says the Governor will tour the drug tunnel discovered by…
-
The second annual Mayor’s Binational Bike Ride invited bicycling enthusiasts from both sides of the U.S. Mexico border to promote health and unity among…
-
It’s been nearly a year since Mexico changed its emergency number to 911 like in the U.S.Officials say the transition has been fairly easy for cities…