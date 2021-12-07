Governor Doug Ducey Visits US-Mexico Border in Yuma

Governor Doug Ducey visited the Yuma Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday to announce what his office calls a “surge” of resources to help with a flood of migrants.

In a press conference at Morelos Dam, Gov. Ducey says Arizona is at a 20 year high for illegal border crossings.

Ducey said with the reimplementation of Title 42, the Remain in Mexico program, migrants are being taken advantage of by cartels and risking their life savings to get across the border. He says they are being used to carry illicit drugs into the U.S.

Ducey says local border communities like Somerton and Yuma should be concerned about the surge in migrants in the Yuma Sector, calling it a humanitarian crisis. He blames the Biden administration for what he calls an open and unprotected border.

Ducey is sending National Guard troops and equipment to help local border patrol. But Ducey says even if they secure Arizona’s border, New Mexico and California will be vulnerable.

Over 5,000 migrants arrived at this part of the border in recent days. Officials say that has overwhelmed Border Patrol agents and taken them off regular duties to process the migrants.