Catholic bishops from U.S. and Mexico support migrants in San Luis

In a display of cross-border unity, eight Catholic bishops from the United States and Mexico gathered in San Luis earlier this month to express renewed commitment to migrant communities during a binational religious event titled “Migrants, Pilgrims of Hope in Christ.”

The encounter, held on Oct. 12 in observance of the World Day of Migrants and Refugees, brought together clergy and laity from both nations for a symbolic border-crossing procession, a bilingual Mass, and the signing of a joint declaration.

The day began with a procession led by a migrant family, chosen to represent the resilience and dignity of those on the move. Bishops carried the Jubilee Cross as they walked across the U.S.-Mexico border alongside hundreds of faithful.

The procession concluded at Immaculate Conception Parish in San Luis Río Colorado, where the binational Mass was celebrated.

A highlight of the gathering was the signing of a joint statement by bishops representing 12 dioceses across both countries. The declaration emphasized the Church’s stance that “in the Church, no one is a stranger,” and that the hope found in Christ “transcends every border, every barrier, and every source of division.”

“We sign our names not just as a symbolic gesture on this day,” said Bishop John Dolan of the Diocese of Phoenix during his remarks, “but as an ongoing commitment to foster this work in our Dioceses… to work for migration with dignity through prayer, word and action.”

The statement also addressed the current state of immigration systems in both nations, describing them as “broken” and calling on communities to reject indifference and instead act with “courage and hope.”

The declaration was signed by the following bishops and diocesan representatives:

-Bishop Gerald Kicanas, Apostolic Administrator of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties

-Bishop Enrique Sánchez Martínez, Diocese of Mexicali

-Bishop José Luis Cerra Luna, Diocese of Nogales

-Bishop John Dolan, Diocese of Phoenix

-Auxiliary Bishop Gregory Gordon, Diocese of Las Vegas

-Bishop Eugenio Lira Rugarcía, Diocese of Matamoros-Reynosa

-Auxiliary Bishop Felipe Pulido, Diocese of San Diego

-Bishop Alberto Rojas, Diocese of San Bernardino

-Father Francisco Alanis, representing Archbishop John Wester of Santa Fe

-Father Luke Barder, O.P., representing Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver

-Javier Cervantes, representing Bishop James Golka of Colorado Springs

-Fr. James Heiser, representing Bishop Steven Biegler of Cheyenne

Provided to KAWC Tucson Bishop Gerald Kicanas speaks before a binational encounter in San Luis on Oct. 12, 2025.

The event followed weeks of outreach involving more than 26 dioceses and civil society partners on both sides of the border.

Bishop Enrique Sánchez Martínez of Mexicali thanked attendees, urging the Church to remain responsive and active in addressing the complex realities faced by migrants.

The gathering served not only as a moment of prayer and reflection but also as a public commitment by Church leaders to advocate for migrants and push for more humane immigration systems.

Quoting a message inspired by Pope Leo XIV, Church leaders concluded the day by reaffirming that migrants are “messengers of hope” — not a problem to be solved, but brothers and sisters to be welcomed.