What Yuma 'No Kings' protesters hope to gain from local demonstration

KAWC | By Mack Schwitzing
Published June 14, 2025 at 4:29 PM MST
Yuma Protesters at June 14th's "No Kings" Demonstration
Kevin Kato
/
KAWC
Yuma Protesters at June 14th's "No Kings" Demonstration

Hundreds of Yuma protestors participated in “No Kings” demonstrations against President Trump’s immigration policies and accused executive overreach.

The protest began Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m., with various protestors lined along 16th Street and 4th Avenue.

"No Kings" protesters march down 16th St. crosswalk.
Kevin Kato
/
KAWC
"No Kings" protesters march down 16th St. crosswalk.
"[Immigrants] are hard working people...Right here at the border, we have to support them."

"It shows people we're not afraid," says Yuma resident Lynn. "[Immigrants] are hard working people...Right here at the border, we have to support them."

Hundreds gather along 16th St and 4th Ave in "No Kings" protest.
Kevin Kato
/
KAWC
Hundreds gather along 16th St and 4th Ave in "No Kings" protest.

Protesters cheered for cars honking as they drove bye. Demonstrators chanted, "No kings in America," and "Abolish ICE," as they marched across walkways.

"I hope that it at least opens up the eyes of those that are supporting him," says Renee, another local protestor. "Hopefully we can find a peaceful way of moving forward."

