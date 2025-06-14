What Yuma 'No Kings' protesters hope to gain from local demonstration

Hundreds of Yuma protestors participated in “No Kings” demonstrations against President Trump’s immigration policies and accused executive overreach.

The protest began Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m., with various protestors lined along 16th Street and 4th Avenue.

Kevin Kato / KAWC "No Kings" protesters march down 16th St. crosswalk.

"It shows people we're not afraid," says Yuma resident Lynn. "[Immigrants] are hard working people...Right here at the border, we have to support them."

Kevin Kato / KAWC Hundreds gather along 16th St and 4th Ave in "No Kings" protest.

Protesters cheered for cars honking as they drove bye. Demonstrators chanted, "No kings in America," and "Abolish ICE," as they marched across walkways.

"I hope that it at least opens up the eyes of those that are supporting him," says Renee, another local protestor. "Hopefully we can find a peaceful way of moving forward."

