On this episode of Arizona Edition, Sen. Sinema tells host Lou Gum that she will go her own way despite criticism from the left or right. She says her position on the Build Back Better proposal, or infrastructure, or any issue before the U.S. Senate, is bases on a belief in fiscal responsibility and limited and effective government. She also discusses what is in the Build Back Better bill and the Infratucture Investment and Jobs Act that addresses issues impacting Arizonans.
The La Paz County Board of Supervisors submitted written support of U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema's bipartisan La Paz County Solar Energy and Job Creation…
Yuma County Area Transit has received $8.1 million in Urbanized Area Formula funds through the CARES Act, U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced. In a…