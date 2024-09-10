© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
More than $4 million approved for projects in Yuma and La Paz counties

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published September 10, 2024 at 2:18 PM MST
Town of Parker seal
Town of Parker
Town of Parker seal

Departments in Yuma and La Paz counties will receive more than $4 million for improvement projects, U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced Monday.

Sen. Sinema said she advanced nearly $70 million total for 64 projects throughout the state.

Five of those projects are in Yuma and La Paz counties. They are:

-$398,000 for the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area for exterior restoration of the historic Yuma City Hall. The project will restore the exterior of the 103 year-old building, including replacing windows and the front door.

-$2.082 million to the Town of Parker for a wastewater project. The goal is improve wastewater treatment capacity for the Colorado River Indian Tribes and Parker to prevent the release of untreated wastewater into the Colorado River.

-$880,000 to Yuma Regional Medical Center. YRMC officials will purchase an automation system for its microbiology and infectious disease molecular diagnostics laboratory.

-$448,000 to the La Paz County Sheriff's Office. Officials said this project will provide an ambulance to the county's Regional SWAT Team used by paramedic-certified team members.

-$305,000 to the Town of Wellton Police Department. Officials said this program will allow them to purchase public safety vehicles for the Wellton PD fleet to update the current older vehicles.

Sinema said these projects are included in the Fiscal Year 2025 appropriations bills.
Tags
News U.S. Senator Kyrsten SinemaYuma Crossing National Heritage AreaTown of ParkerYuma Regional Medical CenterLa Paz County Sheriff's OfficeWellton Police DepartmentTown of Wellton
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón