More than $4 million approved for projects in Yuma and La Paz counties

Departments in Yuma and La Paz counties will receive more than $4 million for improvement projects, U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced Monday.

Sen. Sinema said she advanced nearly $70 million total for 64 projects throughout the state.

Five of those projects are in Yuma and La Paz counties. They are:

-$398,000 for the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area for exterior restoration of the historic Yuma City Hall. The project will restore the exterior of the 103 year-old building, including replacing windows and the front door.

-$2.082 million to the Town of Parker for a wastewater project. The goal is improve wastewater treatment capacity for the Colorado River Indian Tribes and Parker to prevent the release of untreated wastewater into the Colorado River.

-$880,000 to Yuma Regional Medical Center. YRMC officials will purchase an automation system for its microbiology and infectious disease molecular diagnostics laboratory.

-$448,000 to the La Paz County Sheriff's Office. Officials said this project will provide an ambulance to the county's Regional SWAT Team used by paramedic-certified team members.

-$305,000 to the Town of Wellton Police Department. Officials said this program will allow them to purchase public safety vehicles for the Wellton PD fleet to update the current older vehicles.

Sinema said these projects are included in the Fiscal Year 2025 appropriations bills.