A proposed joint venture between Yuma Regional Medical Center and hospital management company, LifePoint Health, a holding of the Apollo Management Group,…
Community voices strong opposition to proposed YRMC partnership;LifePoint seeks to gain public trustYuma community members gathered at the Yuma Civic Center on Wednesday night to voice strong opposition to a proposed partnership between Yuma Regional…
Representatives of LifePoint Health, the hospital management company owned by a private equity firm, will be on hand to discuss a proposed joint venture…
Health care workers union rep says beware of partnership between Yuma Regional Med Ctr and LifePointA researcher for a national union that represents workers in health care among other industries including hotels, gaming and food service says Yuma-area…
Yuma area residents invited to learn about possible Yuma Regional Medical Ctr. partnership WednesdayYuma-area residents can learn about a proposed partnership between Yuma Regional Medical Center and a national health care organization this Wednesday.…
The chief medical officer of the Yuma Regional Medical Center confirmed that a pilot of a plane that crashed Monday in a San Diego suburb was a colleague.…
Yuma County residents in the Phase 1B category can make appointments with Yuma Regional Medical Center for a COVID-19 Vaccine. The hospital received 1,000…
As COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Yuma County this past summer and fall, officials at Yuma Regional Medical Center noticed a need for outside…
Frontline health care workers in Yuma have begun receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Yuma Regional Medical Center received about 2,000 doses of the Moderna…
Yuma Regional Medical Center plans to lay off 34 of its more than 2,500 employees after seeing a significant drop in hospitalized patients, the hospital…