Onvida Health begins construction of new San Luis hospital, should open in late 2025 or early 2026

BY CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

SAN LUIS, AZ — Onvida Health is taking a major step in expanding healthcare access for South County residents with the groundbreaking of the Onvida Health San Luis Medical Campus.

The November 16th event included a Blessing of the Ground ceremony, led by Rev. Rudy Valenzuela, a Doctor of Nursing Practice with Onvida Health.

The new medical campus will include a modern hospital with inpatient and outpatient observation beds and will provide a wide range of essential healthcare services, including an emergency department, operating and recovery rooms, advanced imaging services and specialty care.

Onvida is in the midst of massive change, including its recent re-branding from Yuma Regional Medical Center to reflect its expansion in the community.