Yuma Regional Medical Center Changes Name to 'Onvida Health'

BY CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

YUMA — Yuma Regional Medical Center is no mas.

This week, the hospital unveiled its new name, "Onvida Health." Hospital fficials say the new name better reflects contemporary hospital culture.

“We have expanded care beyond our main campus and deliver care closer to where people live,” says Dr. Robert J. Trenschel, President & CEO. “We are committed now more than ever to continue as a pillar of this community. This isn’t a buyout. This isn’t a merger. It’s an opportunity to be more inclusive of the patients and communities we care for. Onvida Health demonstrates our commitment to provide the latest, best care when and where patients need it.”

Trenschel says, Onvida Health was inspired by “vida,” meaning “life” in Spanish — which speaks to optimism and the celebration of life’s moments. He says the new name reflects the hospital's commitment to expand care in south and east Yuma County.

The symbol for the hospital, a “spark,” is "inspired by the spirit of our neighbors, friends and colleagues," according to a press release. "It’s the spark that drives our teams to do better, be better and expand possibilities. Together, those sparks move us forward, pointing our region toward better health, better care and a bright future."

“We wanted to build a brand that creates an authentic culture for our employees and helps create an experience that connects to our patients and community,” says Machele Headington, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications. “Over 18 months ago we introduced a new organizational purpose of ‘Building a Healthier Tomorrow.’ Together with our new pillars and values, our purpose has served as the beacon for our exciting future as we work collaboratively to advance healthcare in our region. Today, we are so much more than a hospital. Onvida Health represents our evolution into health system.”

Despite the name change, Dr. Trenschel says committment to service at the hospital remains the same.

"While we have a new name, not everything is changing,” reassures Dr. Trenschel. “Our brand was built on our strong history and legacy as a community health system. The care, providers and places you know will always be here for you and your family.”

For more information, visit www.onvidahealth.org/spark.

Onvida Health is an underwriter for KAWC.