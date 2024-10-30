Arizona Western College, Onvida Health break ground on Health Careers Center in Yuma

Officials with Yuma County's highest level academic institution and the largest local health organization broke ground Tuesday morning on a new joint partnership.

Arizona Western College and Onvida Health, formerly Yuma Regional Medical Center, announced plans for their Health Careers Center. Onvida and AWC officials said their goals are expanding healthcare and educational opportunities to keep local healthcare workers in Yuma County.

In a released statement, Dr. Robert Trenschel, Onvida's president and CEO, said “This groundbreaking is more than just a partnership with AWC. It symbolizes our shared commitment to developing homegrown talent and investing in the future of healthcare for our community.”

AWC officials announced that graduation stoles will be set aside to be presented to the first graduating class.

They said the new facility will offer programs in a wide range of health fields including research, data and analytics, informatics, healthcare administration, technology, patient care and facilities. It will serve students pursuing dual credit, short-term certificates and associate degrees and university students seeking bachelor’s and higher degrees.

In a released statement, AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr said “The mission of AWC speaks to transforming lives right here our communities.”

Onvida officials said that construction of the $56 million, 60,000-square-foot, two-story facility is set for completion in late 2025.

