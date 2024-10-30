© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Western College, Onvida Health break ground on Health Careers Center in Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 30, 2024 at 12:03 AM MST
An artist's rendering shows the Health Careers Center, a joint partnership between Arizona Western College and Onvida Health.
Jennifer Williams/Onvida Health
Officials with Yuma County's highest level academic institution and the largest local health organization broke ground Tuesday morning on a new joint partnership.

Arizona Western College and Onvida Health, formerly Yuma Regional Medical Center, announced plans for their Health Careers Center. Onvida and AWC officials said their goals are expanding healthcare and educational opportunities to keep local healthcare workers in Yuma County.

In a released statement, Dr. Robert Trenschel, Onvida's president and CEO, said “This groundbreaking is more than just a partnership with AWC. It symbolizes our shared commitment to developing homegrown talent and investing in the future of healthcare for our community.”

AWC officials announced that graduation stoles will be set aside to be presented to the first graduating class.

They said the new facility will offer programs in a wide range of health fields including research, data and analytics, informatics, healthcare administration, technology, patient care and facilities. It will serve students pursuing dual credit, short-term certificates and associate degrees and university students seeking bachelor’s and higher degrees.

In a released statement, AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr said “The mission of AWC speaks to transforming lives right here our communities.”

Onvida officials said that construction of the $56 million, 60,000-square-foot, two-story facility is set for completion in late 2025.

Onvida Health is an underwriter for KAWC.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
