Arizona Western College and Yuma Regional Medical Center to build academic health campus

Yuma County students interested in a career in the medical field and even physicians looking for research opportunities won’t have to travel to Phoenix or Tucson to do so thanks to a new partnership announced this week in Yuma.

Arizona Western College and Yuma Regional Medical Center announced a partnership to build an academic health campus on the YRMC complex.

Trudie Milner, YRMC’s senior vice president and chief operations officer, tells KAWC it will help homegrown talent rise and serve the Yuma community’s healthcare needs.

“By developing our own staff, our own pipeline of talent here, we have an opportunity to really support the needs of the healthcare system and the community here,” Milner said.

Milner said the goal is to open the facility in late 2024. The 75,000 square foot building will also host YRMC’s medical residency training.

—-

YRMC is a financial sponsor of KAWC.

