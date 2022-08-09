Yuma Regional Medical Center announces newest class of family and community medicine residents
Yuma Regional Medical Center officials today announced their 10th class of Family and Community Medicine residents.
Yuma Regional officials said as recent medical school graduates, the eight doctors will spend the next three years in rotations alongside medical specialists in areas including pediatrics, cardiology, emergency medicine, orthopedics, kidney care, women’s health and gastroenterology.
The doctors will also receive training and mentorship as they treat patients at the YRMC Family Medicine Center over the next three years.