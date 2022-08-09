© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
News

Yuma Regional Medical Center announces newest class of family and community medicine residents

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published August 9, 2022 at 10:12 PM MST
Mirna Mikhael, MD of Yuma Regional Medical Center Family Medicine Residency
Mirna Mikhael, MD of Yuma Regional Medical Center Family Medicine Residency
Mirna Mikhael, MD
Yuma Regional Medical Center
Derrick Wayne Smith, MD of Yuma Regional Medical Center Family Medicine Residency
Derrick Wayne Smith, MD of Yuma Regional Medical Center Family Medicine Residency
Derrick Wayne Smith, MD
Yuma Regional Medical Center
Kaitlyn Pesterfield, MD of Yuma Regional Medical Center Family Medicine Residency
Kaitlyn Pesterfield, MD of Yuma Regional Medical Center Family Medicine Residency
Kaitlyn Pesterfield, MD
YRMC
Jason Pannozzo, MD of Yuma Regional Medical Center Family Medicine Residency
Jason Pannozzo, MD of Yuma Regional Medical Center Family Medicine Residency
Jason Pannozzo, MD
YRMC
Stephen Gibson, MD
Stephen Gibson, MD of Yuma Regional Medical Center Family Medicine Residency
YRMC
Vincent Czyzewski/Fallbrook Photography
Deya Ajaleh, MD of Yuma Regional Medical Center Family Medicine Residency
Deya Ajaleh, MD of Yuma Regional Medical Center Family Medicine Residency
Deya Ajaleh, MD
YRMC
Jagat Patel, MD of Yuma Regional Medical Center Family Medicine Residency
Jagat Patel, MD of Yuma Regional Medical Center Family Medicine Residency
Jagat Patel, MD
YRMC
Ravi Jagani, MD of Yuma Regional Medical Center Family Medicine Residency
Ravi Jagani, MD of Yuma Regional Medical Center Family Medicine Residency
Ravi Jagani, MD
YRMC
Vishav Sehdev, MD of Yuma Regional Medical Center Family Medicine Residency
Vishav Sehdev, MD of Yuma Regional Medical Center Family Medicine Residency
Vishav Sehdev, MD
YRMC

Yuma Regional Medical Center officials today announced their 10th class of Family and Community Medicine residents.

Yuma Regional officials said as recent medical school graduates, the eight doctors will spend the next three years in rotations alongside medical specialists in areas including pediatrics, cardiology, emergency medicine, orthopedics, kidney care, women’s health and gastroenterology.

The doctors will also receive training and mentorship as they treat patients at the YRMC Family Medicine Center over the next three years.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
