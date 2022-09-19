Arizona Western College unveils new brand identity with eye to the future

Arizona Western College unveiled new colors and a new logo on Monday.

College officials call this their new institutional brand identity.

The college, which serves Yuma and La Paz counties, is moving away from the traditional maroon and gold colors to a bolder color scheme of “Matador Red” and “Sky Stone” or turquoise.

Victor Calderón/KAWC / The new AWC brand identity.

Mandy Heil, Associate Dean of Communications and Marketing for AWC, said it will take one to two years for all departments to fully transition to the new look.

“We really just hope the community wraps their arms around it and starts to recognize it and adopts it as their community college and our branding," Heil told KAWC. "We’re really excited.”

The new AWC logo and colors are now public on signage around the main Yuma campus and online. Matadors Athletics will phase the new look in gradually as uniforms are updated.

AWC Matadors Athletics branding.

Heil said college officials made the changes after nine months of listening and giving surveys to AWC students, faculty, staff and alumni.

The final product is the result of 258 surveys, 14 focus groups, two districtwide town halls and a consulting session with The Granger Network.

Future rollout events for students are also being planned.