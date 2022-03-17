© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Arizona Western College multilingual students in San Luis embrace their accents

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published March 17, 2022 at 8:10 PM MST
AWC multilingual students
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
Students of Dr. Sara Amani at the San Luis Learning Center of Arizona Western College held the second Multilingual Student Expo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Students at the San Luis Learning Center of Arizona Western College came together this week to celebrate the diversity of southwestern Arizona.

Dr. Sara Amani’s students held the second Multilingual Student Expo.

Some students dressed in traditional Mexican clothing and shared Mexican snacks including elote, or corn on the cob, and Mexican candies.

Students shared their personal life experiences through poetry that was, at times, emotional.

“It doesn’t matter if we have an accent or not," said student Araceli Espindola. We’re together. We’re not alone and we are one community.”

Amani said the expo reassures students who may feel inferior because they took English as a Second Language (ESL) classes and they may have a foreign accent.

“So this is a great opportunity for them to know that we value their voices, that they can share with the community and that they should stay proud of their linguistic and their cultural identity,” she said.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
