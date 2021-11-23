Demolition Underway for Residence Hall at AWC

The start of the demolition of the residence hall at Arizona Western College makes way to construct a new dormitory for students.

The rebuilding of the DeAnza Residence Hall is funded through a board-approved $35 million revenue bond for the college's capital building effort.

However, it was a bittersweet moment for AWC's Governing Board member Olivia Zepeda.

"It makes me feel very proud and very happy and excited to have a new facility for our students. A place for it. I know they will learn, but I also know they will enjoy, think they serve the best, and why not? That's it. Why not in little by little try to give your best. our students."

Zepeda said she resided in the dorms in 1973.

She recalls the first time she joined AWC, knowing very little English and getting lost trying to find the door for the dorms. She called living in Deanza for two years some of the best times of her life.

The new dorms are expected to be open in the Fall of 2023.