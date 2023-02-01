© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Yuma Regional Medical Center to open Behavioral Health Center

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published February 1, 2023 at 3:32 PM MST
YRMC Behavioral Health Center
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
Yuma Regional Medical Center's Behavioral Health Center in Yuma.

Yuma Regional Medical Center is set to open a new clinic next week.

YRMC officials said that a Community Health Needs Assessment survey identified mental health services as a significant health need in the Yuma area. Previously, these patients would have to be transferred to Phoenix or Tucson.

Now a new 24 bed inpatient behavioral health center is set to open on Feb. 6.

Deb Aders is YRMC’s Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services. She said despite staffing challenges across the health care industry, YRMC was able to find people for its new facility.

"We were able to bring in psychiatrists as well as psychiatric nurses to work here with our licensed social workers," Aders told KAWC. "We will definitely make sure that we have the staff... we're staffed and ready to go from all areas."

YRMC officials said there will be more than two dozen staffers, including 10 registered nurses, 10 personal care assistants, a social worker and an activity therapist.

Dr. Bharat Magu, YRMC’s Chief Medical Officer, says they hope to create a psychiatric training pipeline to encourage future workers.

The facility in eastern Yuma will offer a medical detox program and amenities including a sensory room to help calm patients.

YRMC is a financial sponsor of KAWC.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
