Yuma Regional Medical Center to open Behavioral Health Center

Yuma Regional Medical Center is set to open a new clinic next week.

YRMC officials said that a Community Health Needs Assessment survey identified mental health services as a significant health need in the Yuma area. Previously, these patients would have to be transferred to Phoenix or Tucson.

Now a new 24 bed inpatient behavioral health center is set to open on Feb. 6.

Deb Aders is YRMC’s Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services. She said despite staffing challenges across the health care industry, YRMC was able to find people for its new facility.

"We were able to bring in psychiatrists as well as psychiatric nurses to work here with our licensed social workers," Aders told KAWC. "We will definitely make sure that we have the staff... we're staffed and ready to go from all areas."

YRMC officials said there will be more than two dozen staffers, including 10 registered nurses, 10 personal care assistants, a social worker and an activity therapist.

Dr. Bharat Magu, YRMC’s Chief Medical Officer, says they hope to create a psychiatric training pipeline to encourage future workers.

The facility in eastern Yuma will offer a medical detox program and amenities including a sensory room to help calm patients.

