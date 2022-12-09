Here are the visitation policies at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Winter is upon us.

Cases of flu, COVID-19 and the respiratory illness RSV are rising in Yuma County and elsewhere.

Recently, Yuma Regional Medical Center announced that all hospital visitors must be 16 years of age and older unless a visitor is a patient.

Deb Aders, chief nursing officer at YRMC, explained the hospital’s policies.

"(Visiting hours) are 8 (a.m.) to 8 (p.m)," Aders told KAWC. "Two visitors are allowed in a room. If you test positive for COVID here, there are rules for that but it’s all done to protect the patients and staff here.”

Face coverings are still required at YRMC clinics and the main hospital.