© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

Here are the visitation policies at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published December 9, 2022 at 6:27 PM MST
Yuma-Regional-Medical-Center-ER-0001.jpg
YRMC
/

Winter is upon us.

Cases of flu, COVID-19 and the respiratory illness RSV are rising in Yuma County and elsewhere.

Recently, Yuma Regional Medical Center announced that all hospital visitors must be 16 years of age and older unless a visitor is a patient.

Deb Aders, chief nursing officer at YRMC, explained the hospital’s policies.

"(Visiting hours) are 8 (a.m.) to 8 (p.m)," Aders told KAWC. "Two visitors are allowed in a room. If you test positive for COVID here, there are rules for that but it’s all done to protect the patients and staff here.”

Face coverings are still required at YRMC clinics and the main hospital.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content