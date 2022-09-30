Arizona Western College celebrates new health lab in San Luis

Arizona Western College celebrated a new health lab at its San Luis Learning Center on Thursday.

The 1,855-square-foot Allied Health Lab means students can earn a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Computer Informatics. The new lab will also allow AWC to offer programs in Allied Health in San Luis.

Students have already started taking biology classes in the new facility this semester. Before the lab was opened, students had to travel to the Yuma campus to fulfill science lab requirements.

AWC student Brian Torres said he commutes to the San Luis AWC campus from his home on the Mexican side of the border. He appreciates the shorter trip.

“This is a great help because coming from Mexico, because I was studying over there, there’s not a lot of these types of opportunities so now being here and having it so close to me is great,” Torres said.

Thursday’s ribbon cutting was live-streamed and attended by AWC officials and community leaders from Yuma, Somerton and San Luis.