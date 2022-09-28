Yuma-area legislators recap last legislative session at town hall

Yuma-area legislators recapped the 2022 legislative session for Arizona for Yuma County residents Wednesday at a town hall event hosted by Arizona Western College.

Elected officials from the Arizona House and Senate praised bipartisan efforts for making possible funding for Yuma-area projects including for water, education and infrastructure.

Rep. Joanne Osborne said she was proud of funding she supports for areas including broadband, mental health and military spouses.

“This has been an incredible legislative session that we got out of plus a state budget that really is solving problems and has solutions for the future and getting us on the right track for the things that are going on.”

Local legislators including Sen. Sine Kerr thanked Rep. Tim Dunn for his leadership in fighting to protect Yuma's water rights for the agriculture industry. Yuma already enjoys senior water rights but local leaders want to be sure the state or regional officials don't take any water away from Yuma.

Sen. Lisa Otondo thanked Rep. Brian Fernandez for fighting for $5 million for Northern Arizona University in Yuma that will go towards a new building that will offer more bachelor’s degrees in fields including engineering, accounting and manufacturing.

Sen. Otondo also credited Rep. Fernandez for getting past the finish line $35 million to expand Cesar Chavez Boulevard in San Luis.

AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr said he invited the legislators "so they can hear directly from the college and stakeholders from throughout the community where our priorities are and what we hope to achieve in the next legislative session."

"We know we'll have new legislators, we know we'll have a new governor," Corr said. "But what remains is our desire to ensure that Yuma and Yuma County is thriving."

The town hall was moved to the Four Points Sheraton in Yuma after a power outage on AWC’s main Yuma campus caused it to close for the day.

